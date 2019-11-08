Home Nation

NIA names two Pakistani nationals in fake currency smuggling

NIA officials said that Ran Singh was arrested by the Custom Department from the Thar Express in Rajasthan while he was travelling from Pakistan to India with fake notes worth Rs 94,000.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

JAIPUR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has filed a charge sheet against two Pakistani nationals for smuggling fake currency from Pakistan with the face value of Rs 94,000.

The agency said it has named Ran Singh and Kunjp as the accused in its 350-page charge sheet filed on Thursday in a NIA Special court for criminal conspiracy of production, smuggling and circulation of high quality counterfeit Indian paper currency from Pakistan to India with the intention to damage the monetary stability of India by way of circulating the same in India.

NIA officials said that Singh was arrested by the Customs Department from Thar Express in Rajasthan's Bikaner while he was travelling from Pakistan to India on March 16, 2019 with 47 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination having a face value of Rs 94,000. According to the NIA, Kunjp, who is still absconding, is a resident of Tarkarpur in Pakistan.

The NIA took over the investigation of the case on April 9, 2019 and its probe revealed that the seized high quality counterfeit currency notes were smuggled into India by Singh, who is part of a gang involved in the production, smuggling and circulation of fake currency in India and was temporarily residing in Gujarat's Morbi district.

