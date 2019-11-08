Home Nation

Pakistan using ‘spirituality’ to trap sensitive information from Indian soldiers: Sources

The Pakistan intelligence agencies have started using spirituality to elicit sensitive information from the Indian Military personnel.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Indian Army (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan intelligence agencies have started using spirituality to elicit sensitive information from the Indian Military personnel.

This information comes a day after the Rajasthan Police caught Lance Naik Ravi Verma and Sepoy Vichitra Behera after they were honey-trapped by Pakistani spy agencies through social media.

“We have identified around 150 social media profiles running with fictitious pseudo profiles which are targeting soldiers,” said an Army officer.

The officer informed, “They are creating fake identities of a religious guru/preacher using various social media sites/applications and try to get in touch with vulnerable jawans.”

They are using YouTube, Skype, Tic Toc, Vigo live. Among video calling sites IMO, Google and few more.

The focus remains on people having the mandate to interact civilians in telephone exchange, Base Workshops, Military Hospitals, Unit Wet Canteens and they target even families, said the officer.

“The aim of the enemy is looking at Order of Battle (ORBAT), contact numbers of officers, movements and wargame results.”

They also trap the railway clerks at the military stations for gaining information about the movement of units and personnel.

“They take a lot of pseudo identities with proper military ranks. Recently an account with name Vikram claiming to be from Army Headquarters was active. It has also been observed that the enemy tries to develop familiarity claiming to be from the Military Nursing Services, Army Group Insurance Fund (Insurance Agents)

“They are even running fraudulent lottery schemes. They make a soldier win, transfer money and then trap him by threatening to reveal it to senior officers,” said the officer.

As a measure against such cases, Army keeps issuing regular advisory and lectures are organised by relevant branches of Military Intelligence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army ISI YouTube Skype Vigo live
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp