Pakistan using ‘spirituality’ to trap sensitive information from Indian soldiers: Sources

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan intelligence agencies have started using spirituality to elicit sensitive information from the Indian Military personnel.

This information comes a day after the Rajasthan Police caught Lance Naik Ravi Verma and Sepoy Vichitra Behera after they were honey-trapped by Pakistani spy agencies through social media.

“We have identified around 150 social media profiles running with fictitious pseudo profiles which are targeting soldiers,” said an Army officer.

The officer informed, “They are creating fake identities of a religious guru/preacher using various social media sites/applications and try to get in touch with vulnerable jawans.”

They are using YouTube, Skype, Tic Toc, Vigo live. Among video calling sites IMO, Google and few more.

The focus remains on people having the mandate to interact civilians in telephone exchange, Base Workshops, Military Hospitals, Unit Wet Canteens and they target even families, said the officer.

“The aim of the enemy is looking at Order of Battle (ORBAT), contact numbers of officers, movements and wargame results.”

They also trap the railway clerks at the military stations for gaining information about the movement of units and personnel.

“They take a lot of pseudo identities with proper military ranks. Recently an account with name Vikram claiming to be from Army Headquarters was active. It has also been observed that the enemy tries to develop familiarity claiming to be from the Military Nursing Services, Army Group Insurance Fund (Insurance Agents)

“They are even running fraudulent lottery schemes. They make a soldier win, transfer money and then trap him by threatening to reveal it to senior officers,” said the officer.

As a measure against such cases, Army keeps issuing regular advisory and lectures are organised by relevant branches of Military Intelligence.