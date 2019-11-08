Home Nation

Protests in Banaras Hindu University over Muslim professor's appointment

The protestors said that despite knowing all these facts, a 'non-Hindu' has been appointed, which seems to be a conspiracy.

Published: 08th November 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The appointment of an assistant professor in the department of Sanskrit triggered a series of protests by the students at Banaras Hindu University owing to the religious credentials of the newly appointed professor who is a Muslim.

However, coming out to clear the air over the issue, the BHU authorities on late Thursday evening issued an official statement saying the appointment of the professor was ‘unanimous’ and that he was chosen from among the “most qualified candidates” through a “transparent” screening process headed by the
Vice-Chancellor himself.

The university authorities also emphasised that the appointment was done with the objective of awarding “equal opportunity to all to study and teach” for the purpose of nation-building “by rising above discrimination” on the basis of religion, caste, sect and gender.

A section of students of Sahitya (literature) department of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyan of the Central university had objected to the appointment of Firoz Khan as an assistant professor in the department. They had even staged a sit-in at the Holkar Bhawan near the residence of the Vice-Chancellor on Thursday. The protesters demanded the university authorities to cancel the appointment of Prof Khan.

Rachna Mishra, one of the protesting students, said the demonstration was to save the “values” of Madan Mohan Malaviya, the founder of BHU, and claimed that a stone-slab in the Sanskrit faculty mentioned that non-Hindus, except Jain, Buddhist and Arya Samaj followers, were barred from the department.

“It is a protest not to oppose Prof Khan but back the values of Mahamana Malviyaji,” said Atharva Singh, another student. However, some of the protesting students even levelled the bribery charges on authorities while appointing Prof Khan.

On the contrary, the charges of the students were dismissed by an associate professor of the same department. “The selection took place as per the rules,” said Prof Ram Narayan Dwivedi who flayed the students for causing ruckus over a non-issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banaras Hindu University Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyan Professor Firoz Khan
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp