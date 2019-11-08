Home Nation

Rebels in Nagaland begin closing down offices as final Naga accord is imminent

The NSCN-U on Thursday closed down its messes at Ahthibung in Nagaland’s Peren district in the presence of village authorities, Assam Rifles, civil administration and the police.

Soldiers keep guard on a street in Kohima, Nagaland

Representational Image (Photo| AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the signing of final Naga accord expected any day, the insurgents in Nagaland have started closing down their offices and messes even as the protestors in neighbouring Manipur are intensifying their agitations demanding the disclosure of terms of the agreement reached between the Centre and Naga rebel groups.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U) on Thursday closed down its messes at Ahthibung in Nagaland’s Peren district in the presence of village authorities, Assam Rifles, civil administration and the police.

There were 47 rebels attached to the messes. The authorities asked them to move to their designated camps and stay there till the accord is signed. 

The NSCN-U is one of the seven insurgent groups which joined the peace process under the banner of Naga National Political Groups or NNPGs.

Official sources said the offices and messes of all insurgent groups would be shut down phase-wise and their occupants would be asked to return to their designated camps.

Recently, Lt Gen (retired) Shokin Chauhan, who is the chairman of Ceasefire Monitoring Group and Ceasefire Supervisory Board, had directed the various extremist groups to close down their offices and messes. 

These are mostly located in public places.

Meanwhile, the NSCN-IM, which spearheaded the Naga talks, urged the Nagas to be prepared for the final agreement.

“…The NSCN, with open heart, appeals and invites all our brothers and sisters in different groups to get on board the bus of Framework Agreement and be a part of the final solution in the greater interests of the people and peace and progress in the land,” the NSCN-IM said in a statement.

In neighbouring Manipur, the protestors, who are miffed over non-disclosure of contents of the Naga talks, have decided to stay away from all government “activities”.

The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which is leading the protests, said they had been forced to launch the non-cooperation movement as the state’s BJP-led government had failed to ascertain the terms of agreement reached between the Centre and Naga rebels on October 31 in New Delhi.

The COCOMI was annoyed that the state government paid no heed to its repeated appeals to convene a special session of state Assembly to reaffirm the protection of Manipur’s territorial integrity.

