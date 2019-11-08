Home Nation

Shiv Sena should stake claim to Maharashtra CM's post, advises NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal

Bhujbal's remark came a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar said his party and the Congress had made up their mind to sit in the opposition.

Published: 08th November 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chhagan Bhujbal

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra seemingly far from over, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday suggested that the Shiv Sena stake claim to the chief minister's post.

It it did that, the Congress and NCP would think "positively" if it sought support, said Bhujbal, a former Shiv Sena leader who left the party in the 1990s.

Bhujbal's remark came a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar said his party and the Congress had made up their mind to sit in the opposition, though the BJP and Sena have not staked claim to form a government, either separately or together.

"I had said a day after the results that the Shiv Sena should decide whether it wants the chief minister's post or deputy chief minister's post. It should muster courage and stake claim to the chief minister's post. The Congress-NCP will definitely think positively when it sends any proposal (seeking support)," Bhujbal told reporters.

Allies BJP and Shiv Sena won 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the October 21 state Assembly election.

Together they have the numbers to form the government, but they are bickering over the chief minister's post.

