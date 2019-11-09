Home Nation

Assam Muslim body to offer Rs 5 lakh for Ram Mandir construction

Meanwhile, minority-based political party All India United Democratic Front honoured the judgement and appealed to people in Assam and the country to maintain peace.

Published: 09th November 2019 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram mandir, Babri Masjid

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya Monday November 12 2018. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An organisation, representing 21 indigenous Muslim communities of Assam, will offer Rs 5 lakh for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

“The Supreme Court today removed the hurdles in the construction of Ram Mandir through a historic judgement. We welcome it. The indigenous Muslim communities of Assam have 21 organisations and their coordination forum is Janagosthiya Samannay Parishad, Assam. It will offer Rs 5 lakh to the trust which will be formed for the construction of Ram Mandir,” Mominul Awal, who is the chief convenor of the Parishad and chairman of Assam Minorities Development Board, told journalists. 

Meanwhile, minority-based political party All India United Democratic Front honoured the judgement and appealed to people in Assam and the country to maintain peace and not to make any inflammatory comments on the social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Muslim body Ram Mandir construction Ayodhya verdict
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp