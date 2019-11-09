Assam Muslim body to offer Rs 5 lakh for Ram Mandir construction

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An organisation, representing 21 indigenous Muslim communities of Assam, will offer Rs 5 lakh for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.



“The Supreme Court today removed the hurdles in the construction of Ram Mandir through a historic judgement. We welcome it. The indigenous Muslim communities of Assam have 21 organisations and their coordination forum is Janagosthiya Samannay Parishad, Assam. It will offer Rs 5 lakh to the trust which will be formed for the construction of Ram Mandir,” Mominul Awal, who is the chief convenor of the Parishad and chairman of Assam Minorities Development Board, told journalists.



Meanwhile, minority-based political party All India United Democratic Front honoured the judgement and appealed to people in Assam and the country to maintain peace and not to make any inflammatory comments on the social media.