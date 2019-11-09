Ayodhya case judgement: A verdict hailed by all religious heads in temple town

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

AYODHYA: Ram Lalla had just fallen asleep after the morning darshans when the five-judge bench of Supreme Court was delivering its historic judgement on Ayodhya imbroglio, and he woke up to the ringing bells and blowing conch shells accompanied by Bhajans and keertans in temple of Ayodhya on Saturday afternoon.

History was rewritten and ages long dispute had got settled by the apex court order welcomed by all across the temple town and twin city Faizabad though with varied tinge of moods. Be it Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chief of Ramjanmanbhoomi Nyas, Mahant Satyendra Das, the head priest of makeshift temple, Mahant Pramahans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni, Mahant Raju Das and Birj Mohan Das in Ayodhya, all welcomed the court’s order in unison, while spokesman of Ala Hazrat Dargah of Sunnis in Bareilly,

Maulana Shahabuddin, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangimahali, member AIMPLB, Iqbal Ansari, son and representative of main litigant late Hashim Ansari expressed their acceptance to the decision given by the apex court. However, another plaintiff Haji Mehboob came out with his dissatisfaction over the verdict especially the provision of allocating 5-acre alternative land to Muslims in Ayodhya for mosque construction.

“It is the one of the most auspicious days in the history of India. Let’s celebrate Diwali yat again,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das while trying to hold his tears of joy. He, however, condemned those who were raising questions over the SC verdict calling it a publicity stunt.

"It is a very balanced verdict. It is acceptable to all the parties concerned and hopefully all will abide by it. Rest all will continue as usual till a grand temple takes shape at the birthplace of Lord Ram," said Mahant Satyendra Das, chief priest of the makeshift temple. He also appealed all sections of society to

maintain peace and accept the SC order with an open heart. On the spot of allotment of land to Muslims, the mahant said that the trust, as directed by the SC, would take a favourable decision over it after consulting the Muslims.

Welcoming the verdict, VHP regional spokemsman Sharad Sharma expressed confidence that the dream of temple which was only a hope till yesterday would now be able to take shape. “It is a victory for all of us – Hindu and Muslim both,” said Sharma.

"We have completed about 65% of work on the stones which have to be used in the making of the temple. I think now things will be planned and streamlined towards building a grand temple at birthplace soon," said Sharma.

On the other, Maulana Shahabuddin of Bareilly’s Ala Hazrat Dargah called it a historic decision and a welcome settlement of the vexed issue which had been pending for ages. "We had promised to accept the SC order and we will fulfil our promise. This order has not spelt a defeat for any side. It has satisfied

both," said the Maulana.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Anasari, son of main litigant late Hashim Ansari, made it clear that he would abide by the court's verdict. "It is the responsibility of the government to decide the piece of land to be allocated to Muslims. I feel that this issue has ended once and for all today and I want to appeal the Muslims of

India and across the world to accept it positively for the sake of country and communal harmony. No one should do anything to create a wedge between Hindus and Muslims," said Ansari.

Similarly, Mohammad Ismail Ansari of India Muslim League used cautiously chosen words to say that no one should comment on the verdict of Supreme Court as it had come in favour of the country and not one community. "There is no scope for anybody to comment on the order given by the Supreme Court of India. It should be accepted in letter and spirit. Religion and faith are there but nothing is superior to nation," he said.

Earlier, the historic Saturday morning was as quiet as the silent flow of River Saryu in the temple town and its twin city Faizabad. The moods were sombre and movement in check thanks to unprecedented security blanket in the twin cities. Even the devotees present in the town for back to back Chaudah Kosi and Panch Kosi yatras under Kartik mela, too, had left the temple town on Friday evening owing to district administration’s advisory. However, those who were still present in Ayodhya joined the celebrations at Vallabaha Kunj temple post-verdict. A young Muslim leader Babloo Khan and Mahant Brij Mohan Das offere sweets to each other to share the joy. Hanuman Garhi too had similar scenes.