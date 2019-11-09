Ayodhya judgement is welcome but focus of politics should be on development now: Tejashwi Yadav

By Express News Service

PATNA: Tejashawi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, hailed Supreme Court's verdicy on the long-coming Ayodhya issue but opined that focus of politics now should be on developments.

He tweeted: "Honour to the judgement of Supreme Court.Every temple, mosque, gurudwara, Church of the country is ours. Nothing and nobody is alien. Everything is its own".

However, he posted another tweet stating: "Now, (read with judgement of SC Ayodhaya issue), the focus of political parties should be on building good schools, colleges, universities and hospitals and providing employment to the youth".

He also called upon the people to welcome and honour the judgement with open hearts.