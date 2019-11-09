Ayodhya verdict: Amit Shah calls security meeting with NSA, IB chief

By IANS

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called a security meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar at his residence, ahead of the Ayodhya verdict.

Doval and Kumar have reached Shah's residence for the meeting. Other senior security officials will also attend the meeting, sources said.

Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla arrives at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence for high level security meeting https://t.co/IKI6ag99xe pic.twitter.com/OZab6OUFf8 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.