Ayodhya verdict: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says SC's decision will be accepted by all

By ANI

BHUBANESHWAR: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case will be respected by everyone.

"Our people have full faith in law and we have always respected the judicial system. Whatever is the decision of the Supreme Court will be accepted by everyone because we are a democratic country," he said here.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi too welcomed the Supreme Court judgement saying it will further strengthen the unity, integrity, and culture of our country.

"I welcome the judgement of Supreme Court of India which will further strengthen the unity, integrity and culture of our country. Appeal every one to maintain peace and harmony," he said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site by forming a trust and give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at an alternate location in Ayodhya.