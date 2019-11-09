Ayodhya verdict will bring harmony to India: Rajnath Singh

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking on Ayodhya verdict said that the judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter should be respected and welcomed by all.

"I believe this judgement by the Supreme Court is historic and everyone should welcome this. This is a landmark judgement, " said Singh while attending a function in Dehradun on occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day.

The minister termed the verdict as a historical one which will pave way for harmony between people in the country. He also refused to comment on Owaisi's and INC's stand in the matter.

"This verdict should not be taken as loss on one side and victory on another. This is the verdict of highest court of the country," added the union minister for defence.

Along with him, other dignitaries attending the function were union human resources minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat and state Bhartiya Janta Party president Ajay Bhatt.

People across the hill state also responded in moderate fashion over the Ayodhya matter.

Sameer Sah, a resident of Nainital said, "The decision of the court is good for the country. Now, we all should respect the decision and live in peace together."

State police and administration has already upped security measures across the state to prevent any incident in the wake of the verdict.