Home Nation

Ayodhya verdict will bring harmony to India: Rajnath Singh

The minister termed the verdict as a historical one which will pave way for harmony between people in the country. He also refused to comment on Owaisi's and INC's stand in the matter. 

Published: 09th November 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking on Ayodhya verdict said that the judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter should be respected and welcomed by all.

"I believe this judgement by the Supreme Court is historic and everyone should welcome this. This is a landmark judgement, " said Singh while attending a function in Dehradun on occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day.

The minister termed the verdict as a historical one which will pave way for harmony between people in the country. He also refused to comment on Owaisi's and INC's stand in the matter. 

"This verdict should not be taken as loss on one side and victory on another. This is the verdict of highest court of the country," added the union minister for defence.

Along with him, other dignitaries attending the function were union human resources minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat and state Bhartiya Janta Party president Ajay Bhatt.

People across the hill state also responded in moderate fashion over the Ayodhya matter. 

Sameer Sah, a resident of Nainital said, "The decision of the court is good for the country. Now, we all should respect the decision and live in peace together."

State police and administration has already upped security measures across the state to prevent any incident in the wake of the verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Ayodhya verdict Uttarakhand foundation day
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp