Certain premises of the Ayodhya judgment 'questionable': CPM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Left parties said on Saturday that the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict should not be seen as a victory for any litigant and no one should indulge in any "provocative acts" in the wake of the order.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said while the judgment had provided a judicial resolution to this fractious issue, there are certain premises of the judgment which are "questionable".

READ HERE | Babri Masjid demolition was violation of law, says Supreme Court

"The Court judgment has itself stated that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992 was a violation of law. This was a criminal act and an assault on the secular principle," the CPM said.

"The cases pertaining to the demolition should be expedited and the guilty punished."

The Left party said as the top court appreciated the 1991 Places of Religious Worship Act, adherence to this law should ensure that no such disputes on religious places were again raised.

"The Polit Bureau of the CPM urges that there should be no provocative acts using the judgment, which will disrupt communal harmony," according to the statement.

The Communist Party of India, meanwhile, said the apex court had delivered a "reconciliatory" judgment.

IN A NUTSHELL: What the five-judge bench said in the landmark Ayodhya judgment

"This should be seen in the larger perspective of ethics, justice and secularism. This should not be seen as a victory to any party or litigant and in the prevailing situation nobody should resort to any provocation," it said.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict earlier in the day, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.