Highway blocked, flights suspended in Kashmir due to excessive snowfall

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The season’s first snowfall in Kashmir disrupted normal life in the Valley for the second consecutive day on Friday.

The toll in snow-related deaths went up to eight as a middle-aged woman was killed after the tin-roof of her house collapsed due to snow at Frisal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

The Valley’s surface and air link with the rest of the country remained cut-off for the second day.

Deputy Director Metrological Department Kashmir Mukhtar Ahmad said Srinagar experienced about 1 ft of snowfall on Thursday. He said the famous ski resorts in Gulmarg experienced over four feet of snowfall.

“The Gurez sector, close to LoC in Bandipora district, experienced 2 ft snowfall,” Mukhtar said.

“The weather system in the Valley will remain dry till November 13. There will be sunshine on Saturday and the weather will be pleasant,” he said.

Authorities have postponed Class 12 and the Kashmir University undergraduate and postgraduate examinations scheduled for Saturday.

Apple orchards across the Valley have suffered heavy damages due to snow. Bashir Ahmad, an apple grower, said snow has damaged 70 per cent apple trees in Kupwara.