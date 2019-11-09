Home Nation

India is first responder on disaster: Shah at SCO meet

India is the host for the Shanghai Co-operation Organization Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search & Rescue (SCOJtEx)-2019.  

Published: 09th November 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah with the HoDs of SCO Member States dealing with disasters. | (Photo | PTI)

Amit Shah with the HoDs of SCO Member States dealing with disasters. | (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday highlighted India’s role as first responder in events of disaster in the sub-continent while speaking at the 10th meeting of the head of Authorities of SCO member states on disaster management.

“In the Indian sub-continent, we have been playing the role of the first responder in the case of disaster,” said Shah.

India is the host for the Shanghai Co-operation Organization Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search & Rescue (SCOJtEx)-2019.  

Shah said member states need to give special emphasis on“disaster relief infrastructure” and India is leading the initiatives in the fields of disaster management and disaster resistance.

Calling SCO countries to give special emphasis to the field of disaster relief infrastructure, Shah said, “India is leading the initiatives in disaster management and disaster resistance. This ministerial meeting is of special importance to us as after 2017 after we joined it this is the first meeting in India.”

Shah said that most of the SCO nations are adversely affected with ‘floods’ and ‘earthquakes’ and called on the SCO members to make a concerted, synchronised effort towards securing people from disasters. 

“The four days of joint cooperation in the field will help the member countries in dealing with rescue and search operation in a disaster situation. Further, the forum will provide a platform to come up with planning and protocol to deal with the disaster. "

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp