Internet services suspended in Aligarh after Ayodhya verdict

The decision on internet suspense would be reviewed after that and could be extended by another 24 hours.

ALIGARH: Internet services have been suspended here for 24 hours beginning 12 AM on Saturday in view of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, officials said.

The district administration has also prohibited any religious processions being taken out in the city in the wake of the order, even as heavy force was deployed to check any law and order situation.

District Magistrate, Aligarh, Chandra Bhushan Singh said, "The internet services have been suspended for 24 hours as a precautionary measure.

The decision on internet suspense would be reviewed after that and could be extended by another 24 hours.Schools and colleges across the district have already been ordered to remain closed till Monday.

" Singh said besides the district police, one company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in Aligarh, and the administration has requested the government for another company of RAF to be deployed in Aligarh Muslim University.

  The administration has appealed the citizens for calm and peace while warning strict action against those taking the law into their hands.

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

In one of the most important and anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

