Kartarpur corridor's opening to 'enormously improve' Indo-Pak ties: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Speaking to Pakistani reporters, the former prime minister termed the opening of the corridor as a 'big moment.'

Published: 09th November 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders led by DPCC President Subhash Chopra felicitate former prime minister Manmohan Singh ahead of his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor at former's residence in New Delhi Thursday Nov. 7 2019

A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders led by DPCC President Subhash Chopra felicitate former prime minister Manmohan Singh ahead of his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor at former's residence in New Delhi Thursday Nov. 7 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KARTARPUR: The opening of the Kartarpur corridor will "enormously improve" relations between India and Pakistan, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday after he arrived here as part of the first batch of the Indian pilgrims through the cross-border pathway.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated the historic corridor to facilitate the visa-free entry of Indian Sikh pilgrims.

He welcomed the first batch of the Indian Sikh pilgrims who entered Pakistan through the corridor which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

ALSO READ: Want to go on a pilgrimage to the Kartarpur gurdwara? Here's how

Singh arrived here as part of the first batch which also included Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and BJP MP Sunny Deol.

Speaking to Pakistani reporters, the former prime minister termed the opening of the corridor as a "big moment".

"India and Pakistan relations will improve enormously as a result of this beginning," he said.

The 87-year-old two-time prime minister and his wife paid obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Chief Minister Amarinder said the Sikh community has been waiting for a free passage for 70 years and maintained that it is a good beginning, The Nation newspaper reported.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members and all the 117 MLAs and MPs from Punjab including ministers are also part of the first 'jatha'.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first batch of over 500 pilgrims, saying it will be easy to pay obeisance at the Darbar Sahib gurdwara after the opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

ALSO READ: First batch of Indian pilgrims enters Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor

Asserting that he is fortunate to be able to dedicate the Kartarpur corridor to the country, Modi said the opening of the corridor and the integrated check post will bring double happiness to the people.

India and Pakistan relations touched a new low after the Indian government on August 5 abrogated the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

