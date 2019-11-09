Home Nation

NDA government cannot take credit for Ayodhya verdict: Uddhav Thackeray

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

Published: 09th November 2019 09:07 AM

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| Twitter/ @OfficeofUT)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the BJP-led Union government cannot take "credit" for the Supreme Court's much-awaited Ayodhya verdict.

The apex court is likely to pronounce the judgment at 10.30 am.

"We had requested the government to make a law on construction of Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) but the government did not do that.

Now, when the SC is going to pronounce the verdict, the government can't take credit for it (even if the verdict favours the pro-temple side)," Thackeray told reporters.

The Sena and BJP are at loggerheads over government formation in Maharashtra, the stalemate over equal sharing of the chief minister's post leading to an impasse, resulting in the resignation of CM Devendra Fadnavis a day ahead of the expiry of the 13th state Assembly.

