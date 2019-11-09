Padma Shri awardee Dhrupad maestro Ramakant Gundecha passes away in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Padma Shri awardee Dhrupad maestro Ramakant Gundecha passed away in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Friday evening.

The younger among the famous Gundecha brothers (Umakant-Ramakant), the 56-year-old renowned vocalist suffered a heart attack at Bhopal’s Habibganj railway station, while waiting with elder brother Umakant Gundecha and pakhawaj player cousin Akhilesh Gundecha to catch the train for Pune.

An ambulance subsequently rushed him to the hospital, but he died before arriving at the hospital. His death was confirmed by pakhawaj player cousin Akhilesh Gundecha.

The last rites would take place at a crematorium in Bhopal at 11 am on Saturday.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Gundecha Brothers (who were together honoured with the Padma Shri in 2012) had performed at the Vishwa Rang – Tagore International Literature and Arts Festival in Bhopal.

The brothers were exponents of Dhrupad – one of the oldest classical Hindustani musical forms in the world.

Expressing grief at the Dhrupad maestro’s death, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that Madhya Pradesh has lost a world-famous artist and his sudden death caused a vacuum in the art world. His demise is a shock to the entire art world.