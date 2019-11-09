'Ram', 'Rahim' is one, people should stay united: Tej Pratap Yadav on Ayodhya verdict

By ANI

PATNA: Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said here on Friday that 'Ram' and 'Rahim' are one and all people should stay united.

"I welcome the Ayodhya verdict. Ram and Rahim are all one and we all should stay united so that we may protect the country from its enemies," said Yadav.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.

Babri Masjid

"Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

A decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Muslim Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya.