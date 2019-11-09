Ranchi Diary: Centre of excellence for malnourished children

Mukesh Ranjan By

Centre of excellence for malnourished children

To provide special treatment to children suffering from serious malnourishment in Jharkhand, National Health Mission will establish a centre of excellence at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Officials claimed that formal approval for the Centre has been obtained from RIMS administration. Initially, the centre will have 10 beds where children suffering from serious malnourishment will be referred from malnourishment treatment centres across the state.

Parents to sign a voting resolution

To encourage voters to exercise their franchise during the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, the Election Commission of India will provide resolution letters to schools in Jharkhand asking students to get it signed by their parents. State Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Chaubey said the initiative is expected to spread awareness among parents and encourage them to vote as the resolution letters will also carry information about the election process and the facilities provided to voters. Schools have also been asked to organise programmes in their respective campuses for spreading awareness about the importance of elections among students. The 81-member Jharkhand assembly is set to go for a five-phased election from November 30 to December 20.

Parks to be developed in mining zones

Park will be developed at places where mining work has been completed in Jharkhand. CM Raghubar Das has asked the mining companies to follow norms and develop parks where mining has been completed. Das said that people have no option but to live in dust in mining areas, therefore, efforts should be made to get rid of the dust. According to rules, park or public utility places has to be developed in the areas where mining has been completed, but the norms are being ignored and coal dust is causing hazardous diseases among people living in the mining areas.

Jharkhand Police’s GIS catches eyeballs

Jharkhand Police’s Global Information System (GIS) is being praised at the Police Technology Exhibition organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs at Kevadiya town in Gujarat. The technology, used in anti-Maoist operations and monitoring during elections in the state, has become a centre of attraction for visitors coming from 12 states and the enforcement agencies coming from across the country. GIS is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyse, manage, and present all types of geographical data. The data can be used in surveillance of specific geographical locations and take necessary steps to prevent crimes.