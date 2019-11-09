Home Nation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat welcomes Ayodhya verdict, says it highlights 'truth and justice'

Asked if the Hindutva organisation will now take up Mathura and Varanasi issues, he said the job of the RSS is character-building and not launching agitations.

Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during a presser in Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue highlighted "truth and justice", RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said it should not be seen as anybody's victory or defeat.

Welcoming the unanimous decision of the five-judge apex court bench, Bhagwat said everybody should now forget the dispute, which had continued for many decades, and work together to build a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

"We wanted the issue to end, this has happened. All sides (of the case) were evaluated and truth and justice have been highlighted," he told reporters.

Asked if the Hindutva organisation will now take up Mathura and Varanasi issues, he said the job of the RSS is character-building and not launching agitations.

Several right wing organisations have often called for an Ayodhya-like agitation in Mathura and Varanasi, two other holy Hindu towns where they object to the existence of mosques along with temples.

