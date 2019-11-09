Home Nation

Sunni Waqf Board 'dissatisfied' with Ayodhya verdict, to file review petition

The apex court directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot at an alternative place to the Sunni Waqf Board.

Published: 09th November 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Sunni Central Waqf Board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani along with other advocates and Muslim leaders addresses a press conference after the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on Ayodhya land case in New Delhi Saturday.

Sunni Central Waqf Board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani along with other advocates and Muslim leaders addresses a press conference after the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on Ayodhya land case in New Delhi Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Saturday the Supreme Court judgement on the disputed land in Ayodha was not satisfactory and it might file a review petition after considering the legal options.

The timeline for filing the petition is 30 days.  

“We are yet to speak to our executive committee. We will then take a final decision if we will file a review petition or not… From what it looks like, a review petition may be filed,” said AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani while addressing a press conference in the capital. He added they would weight the legal recourses. 

The AIMPLB said that great injustice has taken place with the mosque starting 1949. 

He appealed to all communities to maintain peace and tranquillity and to not hold any protests anywhere. 

READ| Ayodhya verdict: Not another Babri mosque but peace is what we want, say India's Muslim youth

Though there are a lot of elements in the judgement which strengthens the secular fabric of the country, the disputed land given away in entirety to Hindus is dissatisfying, he said.

“According to the Sharia laws, Muslims cannot handover or gift a mosque to any other party,” said Jilani. 

“It is our right to disagree with the judgement but respectfully… We have always maintained this is not about anyone’s victory or defeat,” he added.   

Advocate M R Shamshad said the board will examine the judgement and take appropriate legal recourse available within the ‘legal framework’. 

“There is no need to be over-emotional about this. This was a legal fight,” said Shamshad.  

“We believe in the constitutional set-up of the country. We will kep believing in it. We went to the court with all convictions that the court will decide with all keeping in mind justice to all the parties. We have seen the judgement. There may be reservations on the judgement from our side and there are reservations,”  he added. 

“We did not like the way the mosque was treated. After this verdict, no future mosque will be touched. This is our expectation in a democractic country and a constitutional set up,” said Shamshad.

Members of the board would have the regret that only this party showed acceptability about whatever the outcome is and not the other parties, he said. 

Syed Sadatullah Husaini from the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind reiterated the same view that they would respect the apex court verdict despite the disappointment with it. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunni Waqf Board Ayodhya verdict Ram Mandir
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp