Take caution while airing debates, discussions on Ayodhya verdict: I&B Ministry tells channels

NEW DELHI: Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has issued advisory to all channels and cable TV operators to strictly adhere to the Programme Code during discussions, debates and reporting on the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute case.

"It is advised that particular caution be taken that all broadcast is in strict conformity to the Programme Code enshrined under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995," the letter of I&B Ministry reads.

According to the Programme Code, no broadcast should contain an attack on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promotes anti-national attitude.

The Programme Code also prohibits the content from containing "anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths and is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes."

All private satellite TV channels, DTH operators and cable operators were requested to ensure strict compliance with the I&B Ministry's directives.