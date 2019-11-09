'We want legal rights not five acres of land': Asaduddin Owaisi on Ayodhya verdict

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after the Supreme Court passed the landmark judgement in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi echoed the opinion of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and said that he too was not satisfied with the judgement.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Saturday, Owaisi expressed his dissatisfaction with the judgement and said, "The Supreme Court maybe Supreme, but it is not infallible. The AIPMLB will take a call on whether to review the judgement."

He said that he has the right to disagree with the judgement and said that it was not contempt of the court. Owaisi said it was a 'travesty' that those who demolished the Babri mosque have been directed by the SC to construct a temple in its place.

"I want to ask, would the judgement be the same if the mosque was still in its place?" Owaisi asked. He also slammed the SC's direction of granting the Sunni Waqf Board 5 acres of land within Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.

He said, "India's Muslims have faced injustice, but we are not that so downtrodden that we cannot manage 5 acres of land for building a mosque. The judgement was awaited because we were fighting for justice. If the need was of just 5 acres of land, I could have begged for the same in the streets of Hyderabad and the citizens would have donated the same to me. " Owaisi said.

"This is the beginning of the transformation of India into a Hindutva country. The next issues would be of NRC," Owaisi further said. He also raised question over the pending criminal cases registered against senior BJP leaders like LK Advani among others, following the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.

"What will happen now to the criminal cases against LK Advani, whom the government has honoured with Padma Shri award?" he asked.