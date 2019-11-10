Home Nation

212 pillars, 128 ft high, five entrances: The elusive Ram Mandir

At least 1.75 lakh cubic feet of sandstone will be required for the full construction of the temple, as envisioned.

Alok Kumar, international working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Now that the Supreme Court has cleared decks for temple in Ayodhya, the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas along with the help from VHP will like to start its construction at the earliest. Though, the VHP has toyed with many maps of the Ram Temple, as it conceived over the years; but there's a blueprint based upon the most agreeable version that the majority believes, resembles the original Ram Mandir.

While for years, doors and pillars are being carved in Ayodhya, the sanctum sanctorum needs to be built, with great details, where Ram Lalla, the deity will be placed and worshipped. Though the walls of it are believed to be ready, the 'garbh griha' (sanctum sanctoram) isn't.

A total of 212 pillars will be required across the temple. It will be assembled in two stages with 106 pillars each. Almost half of the pillars are ready while half are yet to be carved. The assembly of pillars will take place in two tiers with the top tier having a roof. According to the approved design, the roof will have a "shikhar" that will give the massive structure a look and feel of "Bhavya Ram Mandir" (grand Ram temple).

The proposed structure will be 128 feet high. It will be 140 feet in its width and 270 feet in length. What makes this mammoth structure unique is there will be no use of steel as support base.

The Ram temple will have 5 entrances: Singh Dwar, Nritya Mandap, Rand Mandap, Pooja Room and the all important 'Garbh Griha' with parikrama. Ram Lalla, the idol will be placed on the ground floor, itself.

At least 1.75 lakh cubic feet of sandstone will be required for the full construction of the temple, as envisioned. A lot has been done, with the work starting as early as 1990. But a lot needs to be done as well. Not just mere assembly, more sandstones, more carving experts and expansion of the existing carving centre in Ayodhya needed to run against time in finishing the temple. Even then, sources say, it won't be an easy task but will require a minimum of 4 years to finish the work completely.

"I cannot give you a time frame on when work will be finished. But we wish the construction to begin as early as possible, after completing the legal requirement", said Alok Kumar, the international working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad to IANS.

One of the main reasons for time consumption is the accessibility to the "karyashala". The roads are uneven and hence the supply of stones are also slow. Moreover, the hand carving makes the process slower. However, the work for the ground floor is over.

There is however a confusion, whether to erect a massive, gigantic statue of Lord Ram as many want, or not. The original concept just had Lord Ram's idol. It will need deliberation on the statue. But for now, the workforce needs manifold increase and the supply of stones will require to be far more regular to ensure the elusive Ram Mandir comes to being at the once disputed site of Ayodhya and stand tall, in time.

