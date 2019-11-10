Home Nation

CJI Ranjan Gogoi avoids comments on ‘contentious issues’

The Chief Justice of India was speaking on the occasion of releasing the Assamese version of his book 'Courts of India: Past to Present' published by the Supreme Court in 2016.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

CJI Ranjan Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The spotlight was entirely on him when he came to the city on Sunday to release Assamese version of the book “Courts of India: Past to Present”, a day after a five-judge bench, headed by him, delivered the landmark judgment on Ayodhya title suit but Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi refrained from making even a passing allusion to the issue.

“I do not wish to get into any contentious issues. It is not the occasion,” Justice Gogoi said.

However, some of his colleagues, who were present at the function, did speak about it in the context of the CJI’s achievement.

“The over 1,000-page judgement (prepared) within two-three weeks, this is impossible. This shows his determination,” Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, who is a Supreme Court judge, remarked in his speech.

“Justice Gogoi is demitting office in the most difficult time. (CJI-designate) Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde’s task to take over is not easy. Whatever decisions he (Justice Gogoi) rendered will be remembered, for his courage and determination. He has come out with full sunshine. I feel he has a lot to give after retirement,” Justice Mishra said.

WATCH: 

Justice Bobde said Justice Gogoi was completely partial in one area of his personal life and which was Assam stating that the CJI often tells the CJI-designate that he doesn’t wish to settle in Delhi after retirement and return to Guwahati and stay here.

“I hope he keeps on inviting us after that,” Justice Bobde said in a lighter vein.

“There is a famous story about him. This is remarkable that something that was said so many years ago came true. His father (Keshab Chandra Gogoi) predicted that he (Justice Gogoi) would become the CJI but not the Chief Minister of Assam,” Justice Bobde said.

His colleague Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat said, “It was a unique moment when the court spoke in one voice”. His reference was to the verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, also of the apex court, said one needed leadership of judging and that leadership was well-displayed in Saturday’s judgement.

“We saw the CJI taking oath in the Rashtrapati Bhawan seeking the blessings of his mother. His mother must have blessed him to achieve what he has achieved during the short tenure of chief justiceship. But today, mother India will bless you and we are very confident of that,” Justice Roy said.

The “Courts of India: Past to Present” was published by the Supreme Court in 2016. It speaks of the history of courts and judicial institutions in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi Chief Justice of India Ayodhya verdict ranjan gogoi
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
The man behind fixing the electoral system of India, TN Seshan passed away at his Chennai home on November 10. (Photo| EPS)
TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election passes away
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp