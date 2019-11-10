Home Nation

Congress faces flak for National Herald article on Ayodhya judgement

After BJP attacked the Congress over the issue, National Herald removed the controversial article from its website and deleted its link from Social media as well.

Published: 10th November 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 07:07 PM

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after the Congress welcomed the Ayodhya judgement, saying it is in support of construction of Ram Mandir, party's mouthpiece 'National Herald' incorporated an article contrary to the party's stand.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya verdict - A throwback to the 1934 riot, 1949 disturbance

The National Herald tweeted an apology: "We apologise if the article "Why devout Hindu 'hurt anyone or any group's sentiments. The views expressed in the article are the author's personal views and do not reflect those of #NationalHerald."

The apology has been offered by Editor-In-Chief after the Congress leadership showed displeasure. Sources say that the party leadership is upset with the way National Herald uploaded its article on the website.

ALSO READ: SC invokes Article 142 to grant relief to Muslim parties, Nirmohi Akhara

The National Herald trustee includes Moti Lal Vora, but the day to day affairs is managed by a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Kanishka Singh.

