Day after Ayodhya verdict, NSA holds interfaith meet

Published: 10th November 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

NSA Ajit Doval with various religious leaders during an inter-religious faith meeting at his residence in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Just a day after the Ayodhya verdict, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting at his residence of religious leaders cutting across faiths.

Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and Swami Chidanand Saraswati was present at the inter-religious meet at Doval's residence on Sunday. Baba Ramdev, Swami Parmatmanand were also present there. Naved Hamid of Majlis-E-Mushawarat and Salim Engineer of Jamat-E-Islami Hind were also part of the meeting.

This meeting comes a day after the NSA held a meeting with Avdheshanand Giri, Swami Parmatmanand and Baba Ramdev which lasted an hour. Saturday's meeting was to discuss the Ayodhya verdict.

Sunday's cross faith meeting was to take the message of peace forward, particularly in the aftermath of the Ayodhya verdict.

The Supreme Court on Saturday passed order favouring construction of Ram Temple in the disputed land in Ayodhya, leaving many apprehensive of the law and order situation.

