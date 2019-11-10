Indian Railways' first private train Tejas Express posts Rs 70 lakh profit in first month
NEW DELHI: IRCTC's Tejas Express has made a profit of around Rs 70 lakh till October this year while earning revenue of nearly Rs 3.70 crore through sale of tickets, sources said, signalling a steady start for the Railways' first "privately" run train.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is part of the Railways' bid to develop 50 railway stations of world-class standards and allowing private passenger train operators to run 150 trains on its network.
The train has run with an average occupancy of 80-85 per cent since it began operations on October 5, the sources said.
From October 5 to October 28 (21 days, as the train runs six days a week), the expenditure incurred by IRCTC in running the train was around Rs 3 crore, they said.
The Railway subsidiary, which spent an average of nearly Rs 14 lakh per day to run the state-of-the-art train, earned around Rs 17.50 lakh daily from passenger fares.
The Tejas Express on the Lucknow-Delhi route is the Railways' first experience of running a train by non-railway operator and its own subsidiary IRCTC.
The IRCTC has a slew of benefits worked out for its passengers -- combination meals, free insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and compensation in case of delays.
The government last month constituted a special task force comprising a group of secretaries to expedite the initiative on private train operation and station redevelopment projects.
However, the first meeting of the group is yet to take place.