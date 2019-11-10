Home Nation

Jharkhand elections: Show cause notice against Congress leader RPN Singh for violation of MCC

In the show-cause notice, RPN Singh has been asked why FIR for violating model code of conduct should not be lodged against him.

Published: 10th November 2019 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

MM Supremo Hemant Soren (L), Congress leader RPN Singh (C), Congress Jharkhand President Rameshwar Oraon (2R) along with other RJD leaders address a joint press conference to declare seat sharing for the forthcoming Assembly election in Ranchi, Jharkhand Nov. 8 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

MM Supremo Hemant Soren (L), Congress leader RPN Singh (C), Congress Jharkhand President Rameshwar Oraon (2R) along with other RJD leaders address a joint press conference to declare seat sharing for the forthcoming Assembly election in Ranchi, Jharkhand Nov. 8 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh has been issued a show-cause notice by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Nodal Officer Lokesh Mishra seeking reply within 48 hours for holding a press conference at Ranchi Press Club without taking permission which prima facie appears to be a violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

In the show-cause notice, RPN Singh has been asked why FIR for violating model code of conduct should not be lodged against him.

Notably, a joint press conference was organized by Congress Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for announcing the seat-sharing formula in the grand alliance where leaders of both the parties were present. 

Singh and JMM Executive President Hemant Soren and State Congress President Rameshwar Oraon were some of the prominent leaders who attended the press conference at the Ranchi Press Club.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RPN Singh Congress Jharkhand Congress Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Polls
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp