Jharkhand elections: Show cause notice against Congress leader RPN Singh for violation of MCC

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh has been issued a show-cause notice by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Nodal Officer Lokesh Mishra seeking reply within 48 hours for holding a press conference at Ranchi Press Club without taking permission which prima facie appears to be a violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

In the show-cause notice, RPN Singh has been asked why FIR for violating model code of conduct should not be lodged against him.

Notably, a joint press conference was organized by Congress Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for announcing the seat-sharing formula in the grand alliance where leaders of both the parties were present.

Singh and JMM Executive President Hemant Soren and State Congress President Rameshwar Oraon were some of the prominent leaders who attended the press conference at the Ranchi Press Club.