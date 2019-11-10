Home Nation

Justice Gogoi-headed bench to deliver four important judgements, including Rafale this week

Gogoi's bench will also pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking criminal contempt proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rafale fighter jet

Rafale fighter aircraft (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After the historic verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute matter, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi headed bench of the Supreme Court is left with four other important judgements that have to be delivered within a week before he demits office on November 17.

The bench will pronounce verdict in another politically sensitive case in which a review has been sought of the December 14, 2018 judgement by which the Modi government was given a clean chit in the procurement of Rafale jet fighter.

His bench will also pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking criminal contempt proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Rafale case.

Besides, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi will pronounce judgement on the pleas seeking review of the top court's verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

On April 4, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi had also reserved its verdict on three appeals filed in 2010 by the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court and its Central Public Information officer against the Delhi High Court order that the CJI's office falls under the ambit of the Right to Information Act.

In the Rafale case, the top court would decide the pleas, including the one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking review of its December 14 last year judgement which gave a clean chit to the Centre's Rafale deal to procure 36 fighter jets from French firm Dassault.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi Supreme Court Rafale PM Modi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp