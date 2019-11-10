Home Nation

Lucknow Smart City to replicate Raipur's 'out-of-the-box' approach

The Lucknow team looked into the details on how historical buildings in the city being preserved on legacy, revamped through civil works and seamlessly integrated into the public convenience.

Lucknow Smart City officials visiting accomplished projects accomplished under the Smart City Mission in Raipur. | (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Officials of the Lucknow Smart City visited Chhattisgarh capital to gain the first-hand experience about the various major projects and the novel action plans in Raipur under the Smart City Mission.

“We came to study and understand the better concepts and out of the box approach adopted for various ambitious plans executed by Raipur Smart City Limited (RSCL). Lucknow will try to replicate the similar initiative and the good works accomplished by the RSCL on how better the various concepts can be put into effect”, said Apurva Pandey, an engineer who accompanied the team of Lucknow Smart City.

On the directive by the Secretary, union housing and urban development ministry D S Mishra, the team from Lucknow spent time to see and gather information visiting the scheme of the Raipur Smart City Limited (RSCL).

The officials visited historical Anand Samaj library built during the British regime in 1908, which was refurbished and appreciated the invaluable collections of old, rare and important books. The exceptional all-important collection of books through e-Book was admired.

The Lucknow team looked into the details on how historical buildings in the city being preserved on legacy, revamped through civil works and seamlessly integrated into the public convenience.

There are heritage libraries in Lucknow too, which will see the restoration the way RSCL has gone ahead, the visitors revealed.

Earlier the union housing and urban development secretary D S Mishra during the meeting with the officials of the Uttar Pradesh had appreciated the plans of the RSCL.

Mishra had asked the chief executive officer of the Lucknow Smart City Indramani Tripathi to send a delegation of officials to Raipur to study the execution of various plans of RSCL and accordingly execute them in the UP capital, a senior official of RSCL told the Express.

Besides the Anand Samaj Library, the Lucknow team also visited Town Hall, Nalanda Parisar, Oxy-zone, Bapu ki Kuteeya, Neki ki Deewar among other places.

