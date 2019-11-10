Maharashtra impasse: Shiv Sena's Raut may meet Congress leaders in Delhi on Monday

Home Nation

Congress has officially said that they are watching the development closely but did not divulge their plan.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (File Photo| IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid suspense on government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is likely to meet top Congress leaders here on Monday to seek support for his party-led government in the state.

However, it was not clear if he will meet the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi as yet. Top Congress sources say that Raut has not sought any meeting with her, but she can meet the Sena leader.

Earlier, Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshiyari invited the Sena, the second-largest party in the new Assembly, to show indicate its willingness and ability to form the government after the BJP, which was summoned first, expressed its inability, citing their lack of numbers.

Congress has officially said that they are watching the development closely but did not divulge their plan. It has been also maintained that any talks will only be initiated if the Sena leaves the NDA officially.

A party meet at Jaipur, where the Congress has brought up its MLAs from the state, fearing poaching attempts, have empowered Gandhi to take a decision on the issue. A majority of the MLAs are keen to support any non-BJP formation.

