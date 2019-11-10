Home Nation

Milind Deora vs Sanjay Nirupam on Maharashtra government formation

Congress has moved its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur in Rajasthan, a Congress-ruled state, while NCP has called its meet on November 12.

Published: 10th November 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leaders Milind Deora (L) and Sanjay Nirupam

Senior Congress leaders Milind Deora (L) and Sanjay Nirupam (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: It was Congress vs Congress over government formation in Maharashtra as the grand old party's two senior leaders contradicted each other with Milind Deora expecting Governor's invite for second largest NCP-Congress alliance while Sanjay Nirupam saying it was impossible.

The reactions came a day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the single largest party with 105 MLAs after the recent Assembly elections in the state, and its legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis to "indicate willingness" and "ability" to form government.

Expressing his opinion on Twitter, Deora said: "Maharashtra's Governor should invite NCP-Congress, the second largest alliance to form government now that the BJP-Shiv Sena have refused to do so."

ALSO READ: Maharashtra deadlock - Congress likely to lend outside support to Shiv Sena, says source

Contradicting his statement Nirupam tweeted, "it was impossible for Congress-NCP to form any government in Maharashtra in the current political arithmetic. For that, we need Shiv Sena. And we must not think of sharing power with Shiv Sena under any circumstances. That will be a disastrous move for the party."

Both the Congress and the NCP are wary of poaching from the BJP. Congress has moved its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur in Rajasthan, a Congress-ruled state, while NCP has called its meet on November 12.

Sources said that various Congress MLAs have asserted that the party should consider extending support to the Sena, during a meeting held on Sunday in Jaipur in the presence of senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, the party in-charge of Maharashtra. Kharge was rushed to Jaipur by the Congress leadership to make sense of the MLAs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Nirupam Milind Deora Maharashtra government Maharashtra politics Maharashtra crisis
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp