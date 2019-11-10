Home Nation

Muslims celebrate Eid-e-Milad as restrictions eased in most parts of Jammu 

The officials said strict restrictions, however, remained in force in Poonch district for the second day on Sunday with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.

Published: 10th November 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard during celebration of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi at Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar. (photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Muslim devotees thronged mosques to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi with religious fervour as authorities on Sunday eased out restrictions in most parts of Jammu region but did not allow any major procession due to prohibitory orders, officials said.

Barring border district of Poonch and some sensitive pockets, the people were allowed free movement with police and paramilitary personnel removing the blockades and barbed wire from the roads early this morning, they said.

Curfew-like restrictions were witnessed in most parts after the authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday midnight as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order ahead of Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

With the day passing off peacefully, the curbs on the movement of the people was lifted late Saturday, the officials said.

They said the prohibitory orders which ban assembly of four or more persons are also likely to be withdrawn from the entire Jammu region after fresh review of the security situation by senior officers later in the day.

The officials said strict restrictions, however, remained in force in Poonch district for the second day on Sunday with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.

The roads in some sensitive pockets in Jammu, Kishtwar and Ramban districts were also blocked by security forces, they said.

A huge Millad procession was allowed in Rajouri district town but no other major religious processions, including 'nagar kirtan' by Sikhs, were permitted by the authorities anywhere else, the officials said.

However, Muslim and Sikh devotees were allowed to assemble at their places of worship, the officials said, adding that devotees took out minor processions in their localities but were not allowed to move on the main roads.

"We are peace-loving citizens and have sought permission from the administration for Millad procession from Lakhdata Bazar to Gujjar Nagar in Jammu.

When senior police officers informed us that prohibitory orders are in force and no procession will be allowed, we decided against taking out a procession," Masjid committee chairman Lakhdata Bazar Mushtaq Ahmad Mir told PTI.

The policemen boarding vehicles fitted with public address system were heard making announcements before dawn on Saturday informing people about the imposition of the prohibitory orders and closure of all educational institutions.

The policemen also asked the people to stay indoors, keep their shops shut and help the law enforcing agencies to maintain peace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu Poonch J&K restrictions Curfew J&K Curfew Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp