Patna's Hanuman mandir announces Rs 10 crores for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir construction

Rajesh Kumar Thakur

Express News Service

PATNA: Former IPS officer and member of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Board Acharya Kishore Kunal announced Rs 10 crore for the construction of magnificent Rama-ala temple at Ayodhya after the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict on Saturday.

Presently heading the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts and the Hanuman Mandir Trust in Patna, he announced that Rs 2 crore would be donated annually for five years on behalf of Patna Hanuman Mandir Trust and temple towards the construction.

"Besides this, a free food langer would be run by the Hanuman mandir for devotees round the year", he told the media.

Appointed as OSD in 1990 for handling the Ayodhya issue under the Ministry of Home Affairs, he initiated the meeting between representatives of both the VHP and the Babri masjid action committee who decided to exchange evidences in support of their respective claims.

Kunal has authored two famous research-based books on the Ayodhya dispute, one of which is 'Ayodhya Revisited' and another 'Ayodhya beyond adduced evidences'.