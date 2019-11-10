Home Nation

Patna's Hanuman mandir announces Rs 10 crores for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir construction

Rs 2 crore would be donated annually for five years on behalf of Patna Hanuman Mandir Trust and temple towards the construction.

Published: 10th November 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mandir Nirman Karyashala in Ayodhya

Mandir Nirman Karyashala in Ayodhya (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Former IPS officer and member of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Board Acharya Kishore Kunal announced Rs 10 crore for the construction of magnificent Rama-ala temple at Ayodhya after the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict on Saturday.

Presently heading the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts and the Hanuman Mandir Trust in Patna, he announced that Rs 2 crore would be donated annually for five years on behalf of Patna Hanuman Mandir Trust and temple towards the construction.

ALSO READ: ‘Muslims respect Lord Ram, review will create rift’, says Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Baord member Acharya Kishore Kunal

"Besides this, a free food langer would be run by the Hanuman mandir for devotees round the year", he told the media.

Appointed as OSD in 1990 for handling the Ayodhya issue under the Ministry of Home Affairs, he initiated the meeting between representatives of both the VHP and the Babri masjid action committee who decided to exchange evidences in support of their respective claims.

Kunal has authored two famous research-based books on the Ayodhya dispute, one of which is 'Ayodhya Revisited' and another 'Ayodhya beyond adduced evidences'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya verdict Patna Hanuman mandir Patna
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp