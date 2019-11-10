Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi accuses Centre of tampering with report on farmer suicides

She also tagged a media report which claimed that several changes have been made in the latest NCRB report on farmer suicides.

Published: 10th November 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the government of "tampering with" and "suppressing" a report on farmer suicides.

She also tagged a media report which claimed that several changes have been made in the latest NCRB report on farmer suicides and for the first time, a list of state-wise figures was not given.

"Why are the BJP government people so afraid of the truth? Farmers are continuously committing suicide under the BJP government's rule," Priyanka Gandhi claimed in a tweet.

"Instead of solving the problems of the farmers, the BJP government considered it more appropriate to tamper with and suppress the report on farmer suicides," the Congress general secretary said.

She asked the government to give the right price to the farmers, give them facilities, and give them respect. Do not render the farmers helpless, strengthen them, she said.

In another tweet, she attacked the government over farmers allegedly not getting the right price for onions.

"What is the plight of farmers under the BJP government? To stop the rising prices of onions, they are being imported, but our farmers do not get the right price for their onions which they have grown with their hard work," she said.

"The farmer is getting Rs.8 per kg of onion and onion is being sold at Rs.100 per kg in the market. What is happening?" she added, and tagged the video of a farmer expression g his plight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Farmers' suicide Onions Suicide data
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp