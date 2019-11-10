Home Nation

Roads leading to Hazratbal Shrine sealed, normal life disrupted in Kashmir

The authorities also disallowed major Eid-Milad-un-Nabi processions celebrating the birthday of Prophet Mohammad on Sunday and no such gathering was allowed at the Hazratbal Shrine.

Published: 10th November 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Authorities on Sunday sealed all roads leading to the Hazratbal Shrine here as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the Supreme Court ruling in the Ayodhya case and Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, officials said.

Authorities had on Saturday imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPc in the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the court's verdict.

The authorities also disallowed major Eid-Milad-un-Nabi processions celebrating the birthday of Prophet Mohammad on Sunday and no such gathering was allowed at the Hazratbal Shrine which houses the holy relic of the Prophet, they said.

Before this, all major religious functions were disallowed in Kashmir including the traditional Khoje-Digar prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Naqshband Sahib at Khojebazar area of Srinagar's old city.

The Friday congregational prayers have also been disallowed at the historic Jama Masjid here since the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 and to bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

Normal life remained affected across the valley for the 99th day on Sunday as public transport was off the roads markets opened only for few hours till noon, the officials said.

Miscreants and militants are using fear-mongering to put down any resistance to the unannounced shutdown, which has now entered its fourth month, they said.

There have been consistent efforts to enforce shutdown in areas where shops are open or roadside vendors are plying their trade, they added.

The officials said two grenade attacks in the city's busy Goni Khan market and Kaka Sarai areas recently were an indication that there were concerted efforts to keep the shutdown going.

However, they said, shops and other business establishments opened early in the morning in most areas including in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk but downed their shutters around the noon.

The weekly flea market, locally known as 'Sunday Market' was open as several dozens of vendors set up their stalls on the TRC Chowk-Lal Chowk road.

The officials said while most modes of public transport were off the roads, few auto-rickshaws and inter-district cabs were plying in some parts of the valley.

Pre-paid mobile phones and all Internet services continued to remain suspended since 5 August.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hazratbal Shrine Eid-Milad-un-Nabi Supreme Court Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp