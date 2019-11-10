Home Nation

Rock garden in Meghalaya's Garo Hills that attracts pious neighbours

In 2007, when the locals were cutting the forests, they stumbled upon rocky structures, some of them resembling 'lingams', phallus-shaped rocks that often symbolise Lord Shiva.

Published: 10th November 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rock garden atop a hillock in Garo Hills of Meghalaya. | (Photo | Prasanta Mazumdar/EPS)

Rock garden atop a hillock in Garo Hills of Meghalaya. | (Photo | Prasanta Mazumdar/EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A rock garden, discovered atop a hillock in Garo Hills of Meghalaya, has the state government excited about the potential for religious tourism.

In 2007, when the locals were cutting the forests, they stumbled upon rocky structures, some of them resembling "lingams", phallus-shaped rocks that often symbolise Lord Shiva in large parts of India.

Initially, the predominantly Christian Garo tribe populations were hardly aware of the importance the rocks would hold for their neighbours, the Rabha community of Assam, who are mostly Hindus.

When photos of the site, located at Nokat in North Garo Hills district, featured in a calendar brought out by a local organisation, Hindus from neighbouring areas of Assam started swarming.

This continued for two-three years until ethnic violence that broke out between Garos and Rabhas in 2011. Today, not many Hindus visit the site – the reason being the fear of the rerun of violence.

Given the clash of faith, some people, including local MLA Timothy D Shira, are trying hard to spread the message of communal harmony. They are telling locals how the site, once developed, would boost local economy. The government has built the boundary wall while local Christians have come forward to maintain the site.

"Last year, Shira, the village chief, a social activist and I got together and started planning out how the site can be developed. We took a group of locals to Shillong and its neighbouring areas and showed them the different revenue generation programmes vis-à-vis tourism, community bonding etc. It evoked a lot of interests among them," tourism promoter DD Laloo told this newspaper.

He said his role had been to guide the locals correctly without antagonizing anybody and telling them to live in harmony with different communities and not listening to rumours or negative forces.

Shira said the Shiva lingams existed for long but nobody declared their existence. He said the lingams were exposed to the outside world by some people, including the village chief, who knew their value. The site is around 7 km from district headquarters Resubelpara. There is no road for around 2 km from the plains to the hilltop. The MLA has written to the government for infrastructure development.

"In consultations with locals, we have proposed to the government to declare it as a tourist spot. I have urged the public works department to build the road and the engineer said the detailed project report has been already submitted to the government," Shira said.

He said it was the responsibility of locals to ensure the safety and comfort of tourists. He was optimistic that tourists from all over the country would visit the site once it was developed. There are 49 households in Nokat and most people are farmers.

"It will be a boon for them as it will generate employment avenues. The government wants to develop every tourist spot to boost the local economy," the MLA added.

That the site could be developed for religious tourism was the brainchild of social activist Taposh Marak.

"The people here are very poor. So, I thought, if the site could be developed for religious tourism, it will open up employment opportunities for the villagers," he said.

Amal Chandra Rabha, a native of Belpara in Assam, said everyone who visited the site was blessed by Lord Shiva.

"I was suffering from a chronic stomach ache and the doctor said I had to be operated upon. However, the pain disappeared ever since I visited the site and offered puja," he said.

He claimed that he knew at least two childless women who became mothers after embracing the lingams.

“If peace continues to prevail here and the government builds the road, I am sure a lot of people would come to offer pujas,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Garo Hills Christian Garo tribe Rabha community
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp