Shiv Sena welcomes Maharashtra Governor's decision of inviting BJP to form government

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to ask the BJP to indicate its willingness to form a government was a welcome step.

The decision follows laid-down procedure and the Shiv Sena welcomes it, Raut told PTI.

"At least the Governor has begun the process of exploring for government formation. The BJP is the single largest party and the rightful claimant to form government first," Raut said.

Governor Koshyari on Saturday evening asked the BJP to "indicate willingness and ability" to form government.

The BJP won 105 seats in the October 21 elections, while the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145.

The Sena, its ally, won 56 seats, but the two parties are bickering over the chief minister's post.

Meanwhile, senior Sena leaders visited the resort in Malad where party MLAs have been staying and held discussions, party sources said.