Will young MLAs from Congress and Shiv Sena bring in the change?

The Congress is hesitant of lending support to the Shiv Sena primarily because of its 'Hindu hardliner' image.

Shiv Sena party Chief Uddhav Thackeray with his son Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena party Chief Uddhav Thackeray with his son Aaditya Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: While the chances of reconciliation within the saffron alliance are meek, the unease in coming together for the Congress and the Shiv Sena too is palpable. Will the young MLAs from both the parties able to bring in the change is the question being currently asked in the political circles of Maharashtra?

The top party leadership is also said to be not in favour of joining the government with the Shiv Sena as on most of the issues the stands of the two parties are completely contradictory to each other.

Also, lending support to Shiv Sena would boost the political power of the NCP in Maharashtra, the party leadership feels.  

However, younger leaders perceive BJP as the biggest threat. This has led to a divided house for the party.

The young MLAs of Congress feel that they won’t survive before the BJP’s strategy of finishing off the opposition if they don’t join the government and that is why they are advocating government along with Shiv Sena, said a senior Congress leader who doesn’t want to be identified.

On the contrary, the youngsters feel that no trick should be spared while dealing with an enemy like the BJP.

On Sunday, former Union Minister Milind Deora tweeted in favour of Congress and NCP forming government.

However, at Jaipur, where party MLAs have been lodged, AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party’s stand remains unchanged that it has been mandated by the people of the state to sit in opposition.

However, almost one-third of the Congress MLAs are first-timers in the assembly this time and are concerned about survival if the party decides to sit in the opposition and let BJP form the government.

The party will have to lend them an ear as they may even defect to the BJP, if their concerns are not addressed, said a party insider.

In Shiv Sena also the young MLAs are in a mood to experiment.

In fact, the trusted advisors of the party leadership are youngsters which is why the party leadership is stretching till the point of breaking, said a senior party functionary.

If the party forms the government with inside or outside support, it will get a larger share of power and young MLAs are keen to get their share now.

A government of Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP will be a win-win proposition for all the parties in it, the youngsters feel, said the party sources

