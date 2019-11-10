Home Nation

Woman raped in Gurugram hotel by cousin

The incident occurred on September 22 but was only reported to police on Saturday when the victim, a resident of Mahendragarh, filed a complaint in her local police station.

Published: 10th November 2019 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 11:29 PM

stop rape

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By IANS

GURUGRAM: A 24-year-old woman, who came here for an examination, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her cousin in a hotel here, a police official said on Sunday.

"Following the zero FIR with other sections registered in Mahendragarh, it was on Sunday transferred to the Woman Police Station in Gurugram. The investigation is in initial stages and the victim's statement has been recorded," Gurugram police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"The victim said that she had visited Gurugram from her native place to appear in an examination. At the examination centre, she met her distant cousin who influenced her to stay with him in a hotel near the city bus stand.

"During night, when she was sleeping, the accused forcibly sexually assaulted her. He later threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone," he said.

"As the exam was on the day after, the victim didn't disclose her ordeal to her family. She gave the exam and returned to her native place. Having passed some days in extreme trauma, she then informed her family members," Bokan said.

