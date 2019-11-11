Ayodhya verdict deeply disappointing, says IUML

By IANS

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second biggest ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, on Monday called the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya as "deeply disappointing".

Speaking to the media soon after IUML's national leadership meeting here, senior party MP P.K.Kunhalikutty said the verdict is a wounding one.

"It's a very disappointing verdict due to various reasons. There are lot of contradictions in it and hence more discussions are needed on what needs to be done," said Kunhalikutty.

On Saturday, when the verdict came, IUML supremo Hyderali Shihab Thangal said they will accept the verdict and there should be no disturbance based on the verdict.