Home Nation

Bihar Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav draws flak for birthday celebration in plane

In the pictures, Yadav is seen with his close aides Sanjay Yadav and Mani Yadav and Lalu Yadav's associate Bhola Yadav.

Published: 11th November 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav Prasad Yadav was at the receiving end of Opposition ire on Monday after pictures of his 30th birthday celebration in a chartered plane went viral on the social media.

In the pictures, Yadav is seen with his close aides Sanjay Yadav and Mani Yadav and Lalu Yadav's associate Bhola Yadav. However, the day when and where these pictures were clicked is not yet known.

Lashing out at Tejashwi, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: "These leaders were born with silver spoons, they not only make fun of the poor, but are also the black spots in the name of a political party." "The RJD is a directionless and unintelligent family party," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav had on Saturday celebrated his birthday by planting 30 saplings at his 1, Polo Road bungalow here. He also cut a 30-pound cake during the bash, which was attended by senior RJD functionaries, including the party's state president Ramchandra Purbey, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Shiv Chandra Ram, Kanti Devi and Tanveer Hassan.

Tejashwi elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who attended the party, gifted him a copy of the Bhagwad Gita.

The RJD, however, defended Tejashwi. "The Opposition parties are suffering from Tejashwiphobia after the bypolls and their blood pressure is rising. Why can't a leader who talks about the poor celebrate his birthday?" said RJD spokesperson Mrityunjaya Tiwari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Yadav birthday celebration
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp