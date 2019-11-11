Centre working on Uniform Civil Code: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda said necessary steps are being take to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

Sadananda Gowda, who was on his way to Mumbai from Mangalore International Airport, said UCC is needed for the country, and that the Union government is trying to implement it. Responding to when this would materialise, Gowda said, “The government is in talks to reach a consensus on the issue.” Though he did not divulge any further details, he did confirm that the UCC would become a reality.

After the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the time has come to implement the UCC. Calling the Ayodhya verdict ‘landmark’ and ‘historic’, Gowda said the apex court had made the right judgment, which has “boosted the morale of people and brought communities together.”

The UCC has been on the BJP’s agenda for some time now, but has been a subject of great debate, as it would mean bringing all communities under the gambit of just one law.