Congress releases third list of 19 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls

Published: 11th November 2019 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday announced its third list of 19 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls, taking the total number of party's nominees for the elections to 25.

Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first on November 30 and the last on December 20.

Results will be declared on December 23.

Among those fielded by the party in the third list include Alamgir Alam from Pakur, Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, R C Prasad Mehta from Hazaribagh, Sanjay Singh from Bokaro and Mannan Mallick from Dhanbad.

On Sunday, the party had released two lists of five candidates and one candidate.

The party has fielded its state unit chief Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga.

The Jarkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal had recently announced a pre-poll alliance for the state with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren as the alliance's CM face.

The Congress will contest 31 seats out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly.

The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest elections on 43 seats.

