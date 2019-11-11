Home Nation

Day after Ayodhya verdict, judges in a different avatar

Looking visibly relaxed after a few stressful days, CJI Gogoi refrained from making any comments on the judgment.

Published: 11th November 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

CJI Ranjan Gogoi with CJI-designate Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal during a book launch in Guwahati on Sunday | Pti

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A day after delivering a historic verdict, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and CJI-designate Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde made their way to Assam to release the Assamese version of the book Courts of India: Past to Present.

Looking visibly relaxed after a few stressful days, CJI Gogoi refrained from making any comments on the judgment. “I do not wish to get into any contentious issues. It is not the occasion,” Justice Gogoi said.
However, some of his colleagues, present at the function, did speak about the CJI’s achievement. “The over 1,000-page judgment (prepared) within two-three weeks, this is impossible. This shows his determination,” Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, a Supreme Court judge, said.

Justice Bobde said Justice Gogoi was completely partial in one area of his life and that was Assam.He said the CJI often told him that he wants to return to Guwahati after retirement.“I hope he keeps on inviting us after that,” Justice Bobde said in a lighter vein. The “Courts of India: Past to Present” was published by the Supreme Court in 2016.

Blast from the past
“There is a famous story about him (CJI Ranjan Gogoi). This is remarkable that something that was said so many years ago came true. His father (Keshab Chandra Gogoi) predicted that he (Justice Gogoi) would become the CJI but not the Chief Minister of Assam,” Justice Bobde said at an event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp