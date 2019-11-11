Day after Ayodhya verdict, judges in a different avatar

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: A day after delivering a historic verdict, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and CJI-designate Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde made their way to Assam to release the Assamese version of the book Courts of India: Past to Present.

Looking visibly relaxed after a few stressful days, CJI Gogoi refrained from making any comments on the judgment. “I do not wish to get into any contentious issues. It is not the occasion,” Justice Gogoi said.

However, some of his colleagues, present at the function, did speak about the CJI’s achievement. “The over 1,000-page judgment (prepared) within two-three weeks, this is impossible. This shows his determination,” Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, a Supreme Court judge, said.

Justice Bobde said Justice Gogoi was completely partial in one area of his life and that was Assam.He said the CJI often told him that he wants to return to Guwahati after retirement.“I hope he keeps on inviting us after that,” Justice Bobde said in a lighter vein. The “Courts of India: Past to Present” was published by the Supreme Court in 2016.

Blast from the past

“There is a famous story about him (CJI Ranjan Gogoi). This is remarkable that something that was said so many years ago came true. His father (Keshab Chandra Gogoi) predicted that he (Justice Gogoi) would become the CJI but not the Chief Minister of Assam,” Justice Bobde said at an event.