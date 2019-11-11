Home Nation

Four-day police custody for former Tripura Minister Badal Choudhury

Badal Choudhury told the court that he has been anticipating that he might be murdered as a conspiracy was hatched against him.

Published: 11th November 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tripura Minister Badal Choudhury

Former Tripura Minister Badal Choudhury (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

AGARTALA: A district court in Tripura on Monday sent CPI-M leader and former minister Badal Choudhury to four-day police custody in an alleged "corruption case".

According to defence lawyer Purosattam Roy Barman, West Tripura district and session court Special Judge Sabyasachi Datta sent Choudhary in police custody after completion of his three-day judicial custody.

"However, the court directed the investigating officer (IO) to arrange full health and security protection for the former minister.

"If the facilities for arranging full health facilities are not available in the police station, the IO can interrogate Choudhury in the central correctional centre (central jail)," Roy Barman told the media.

He said that the court also asked the police and jail authorities to provide all the facilities and services in jail as per Choudhury's official status.

The former minister also told the court that "he has been anticipating that he might be murdered as a conspiracy was hatched against him."

An eight-time MLA and former Lok Sabha member, Choudhury was in hospital with numerous ailments since he was arrested by the crime branch on October 21 in connection with the reported "PWD scam" that was under investigation.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist leaders including former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said that the BJP government had hatched a conspiracy against CPI-M central committee member Choudhury to malign the previous Left governments to obtain political mileage.

"No corruption had taken place during the 35-year rule (1978-1988 and 1993-2018) of Left parties in Tripura. Instead, huge development of various infrastructure and all other sectors had taken place in Tripura," Sarkar told the media.

CPI-M state secretary and the party's central committee member Gautam Das said the party would fight the "political vendetta" both legally and politically.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee strongly denied the CPI-M charges.

According to Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, the Public Works Department under the Left Front government in 2008- 9 had clubbed together 13 projects -- five bridges, five buildings and three road projects -- being implemented at a cost of Rs 638 crore.

Terming it the "biggest scam in the history of Tripura", Nath said Rs 228 crore had been siphoned off.

The Tripura Police's vigilance wing on October 13 filed an FIR against Choudhury, former Principal Secretary (PWD) Y.P. Singh and ex-PWD Chief Engineer Sunil Bhowmik in connection with corruption charges in the projects.

Bhowmik was arrested on October 14. The police said it has taken steps to arrest Y.P. Singh, who also filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Tripura High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tripura Badal Choudhury
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp