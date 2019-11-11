Kashmir may get fresh spell of snow from November 14

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: As authorities struggle to restore normalcy in the Valley following the season’s first snowfall, Meteorological Department of Kashmir has predicted yet another spell of snowfall from November 14-17.

Deputy Director MeT Kashmir Mukhtar Ahmad told this newspaper that western disturbance will yet again affect the weather system in the Valley.

“The Valley may receive fresh spell of snowfall from November 14 evening to 17,” he said.He said that the plains and upper reaches are likely to receive snowfall in the period. Asked whether the snowfall would be heavy as was witnessed last week, Mukhtar said that it can only be predicted over the next few days.Due to intense cold wave conditions, the night temperature at three places in Valley – Kupwara, Gulmarg and Kokernag – dropped below the freezing point.

A weather department official said that the minimum temperature at Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, dropped to -5.2 degrees Celsius, while in the border district of Kupwara the night temperature was recorded at -1.4 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Kokernag, south Kashmir was recorded at -0.4 degrees Celsius.