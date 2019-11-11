Home Nation

Maharashtra: Seven killed, three injured as car hits truck in Beed

The mishap took place around 10 am when the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) lost control over the wheels.

Published: 11th November 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BEED: At least seven people, including a child, were killed and three others injured when their SUV hit a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Beed district on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased also included two women, Patoda police station's assistant inspector A Pathan said.

The mishap took place around 10 am when the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) lost control over the wheels.

As a result, the vehicle hit a stationary truck on Manjursuba Road in Patoda tehsil, he said.

"Seven people were killed and three others injured in the mishap," the official said.

All the victims were residents of Vaidkini village in Beed.

Around 12 people, including the driver, were in the SUV when it met with the accident, he said.

Some locals later rushed to the spot and took the car occupants to a civil hospital in Beed where seven of them were declared dead by doctors, he said.

Three of the deceased were identified as Vaijnath Gyanoba Tandle, Balu Pandrinath Munde and Kesarbai Bansi Munde.

The three injured persons were undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra car accident
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp